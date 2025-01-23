Half a decade of transformative impact at Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Marking half a decade of serving the less-privileged and the needy in ways that enable them to believe and take the lead, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) held a close-knit celebration in Mumbai at The Bombay Club.

Tributes and acknowledgements from friends, family, well-wishers, and non-profit partners, paved the event as STF reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring better living with primary focus areas of health, education, and sports for children.

The theme of the evening, "Shine Brighter Together" shed light on the Foundation's core idea of impacting lives, especially children through sports, health and education.

For Sara Tendulkar, daughter of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who recently donned the mantle of Director at the Foundation, the evening was her first official engagement. Stepping on the path shown by her parents at such a young age, Sara brings in a fresh perspective of connecting with the youth and helping them take flight with their aspirations.

Reflecting on her family's commitment to bettering lives and the transformative potential of the Foundation's initiatives, Sara said, " Growing up, I was always inspired by my family, who shaped my understanding of the power of giving. I had the opportunity to witness the Foundation's work and see the spark of hope that lights up in the lives of not just the children but entire families. Over the last five years, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has touched over 100,000 young lives, and that's a hundred thousand reasons to keep going. I am grateful to everyone who believed in us and stood by our side to make this journey possible," as quoted by the press release from STF.

"As Director, I cannot wait to build on what my parents started and make sure that every little dream gets noticed and nurtured. I look forward to this journey as we light up a world of possibilities for children who are the future," she added.

A short film introduced the guests to the Foundation's work. The audience was enlightened on the continued dedication of the Tendulkars and STF towards a shared dream of empowering the young dreamers, through strategic partnerships. The work done by the 15+ NGO partners who STF collaborates with was acknowledged and applauded.

Coldplay's Chris Martin was in attendance and engaged in a Tete-a-tete, on stage with Sachin Tendulkar.

Pressing on the Foundation's journey, Sachin Tendulkar shared, "When I walked back to the pavilion one last time, I had an inkling in my mind that my innings was far from over. Anjali and I had this vision to do something to ease living for the less privileged and give young dreamers some assistance to believe in themselves and take flight. We realized that the germination of the idea was easier than implementing it. Eventually, STF came into being and now we've traversed half a decade of doing our bit. The journey is in full swing and with Sara leading the way now, I am confident that STF will continue to transform million dreams into reality and give wings to the doers."

Starting with a humble vision of connecting with people and assisting them in realizing their full potential, STF is at the threshold to expand its sports-for-development initiatives multi-fold, so that millions more children and youth across the corners get benefitted.

The futuristic vision looks at creating more advanced infrastructure in rural areas, strengthening healthcare access for children through collaborations with local hospitals and authorities, and introducing innovative education programs aimed at bridging opportunity gaps and skill development. By merging the core vision with a new zeal, STF aims to make the next decade a decade of fulfilling 'billions of dreams.'

