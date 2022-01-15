Hampshire rope in former Sussex skipper Ben Brown

Hampshire Cricket have announced the signing of former Sussex captain, Ben Brown.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who announced he would be leaving Sussex late last year after over two decades with the club, will join Hampshire on a two-year deal across all formats.

"I am extremely proud and humbled to sign for Hampshire. To be joining such a talented playing squad and to have the opportunity to work with the Club's impressive coaching staff is a privilege," Ben Brown said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to being able to call The Ageas Bowl my home ground and am hugely grateful to everyone at Hampshire for the opportunity to do so," he added.

The right-hander possesses an impressive red ball record, one which has seen him average 40.41 since his first-class debut in 2007. In 2021's County Championship, he averaged 51.36 from 12 matches and no other player scored more centuries than the four he registered.

"Ben's arrival is exciting news for the Club and we are looking forward to welcoming him to the group next week," said Giles White, Hampshire Director of Cricket.

"He brings many qualities and has a particularly impressive red-ball record; we are confident he'll be a great addition to the squad," he added.

Across all formats, Brown has amassed a total of 10,843 runs from 318 matches for Sussex - whilst also taking 543 catches and 40 stumpings.

( With inputs from ANI )

