Hanuma Vihari steps down from Andhra captaincy for rest of the season

Mumbai, Jan 12 Hanuma Vihari has stepped down as the Andhra captain for the rest of the Ranji Trophy season. After leading the team to a draw against Bengal in the opening round, Vihari has passed on the captaincy to Ricky Bhui, who will now helm the side in upcoming fixtures, starting with the clash against Mumbai at the Sharad Pawar Academy, Mumbai.

Vihari, a seasoned cricketer, continues to be a vital part of the Andhra XI, contributing with both his batting prowess and experience on the field. Despite relinquishing the captaincy, Vihari's commitment to the team remains evident as Andhra faces Mumbai in their Group B encounter.

Ricky Bhui, who impressed with a remarkable score of 175 against Bengal, earning him his 15th first-class hundred, takes over the leadership responsibilities. In contrast, Vihari had a decent outing with the bat, managing 51 in the only innings against Bengal. Vihari's captaincy tenure last season saw Andhra reaching the knockout stage, where they faced defeat against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final.

Notably, Vihari displayed remarkable resilience in that campaign, batting left-handed for a significant part of the match after fracturing his left forearm due to an Avesh Khan bouncer.

Leading up to the current season, there were speculations about Vihari considering a move to Madhya Pradesh to play under renowned coach Chandrakant Pandit in a bid to revive his Test career.

However, Andhra managed to retain him at the last minute. Despite an uneventful IPL auction, Vihari showcased his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 229 runs at a striking rate of 149.67. However, his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy were comparatively subdued, contributing only 109 runs.

Ricky Bhui, at 27, brings leadership experience to the role, having led Andhra on multiple occasions across formats. His last stint as captain was against Uttarakhand in March 2022. As the Ranji Trophy season progresses, all eyes will be on Bhui as he takes charge, aiming to lead Andhra to success under his captaincy.

