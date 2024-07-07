Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Thala Turns 43, Wife Sakshi's Cute Gesture After Cutting Cake Steals The Show (Watch Video)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as Mahi, is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, July 7. Despite his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni's contributions to the Indian cricket team have kept his popularity and fan base intact. Social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for 'Thala,' as fans and celebrities alike celebrate the iconic cricketer.

To mark this special day, Sakshi Dhoni, Dhoni's wife, shared a video from the birthday celebration. In the video, Dhoni is seen cutting a cake and sharing a piece with Sakshi. However, what truly captured everyone's attention was Sakshi touching her husband's feet, a gesture that beautifully highlighted their playful and loving chemistry.

Adding to the birthday excitement, it was announced that 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' one of Hindi cinema's most beloved biopics, will be re-released in theaters in July 2024. The film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, and Disha Patani, chronicles the journey of the legendary cricketer and will be re-released to commemorate Dhoni’s 43rd birthday.

The day before Dhoni's birthday, he and Sakshi attended the star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at NMACC. The event featured performances by celebrities like Salman Khan, Badshah, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan. Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Surya Kumar Yadav were also in attendance.

During the event, Nita Ambani praised the Indian cricket team for their recent victory, highlighting Hardik Pandya's resilience with the words, "Tough times don't last, but tough people do!" Mukesh Ambani also congratulated the team, reminiscing about India's 2011 World Cup win. Mumbai Indians teammates and other cricket stars, including Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, and the legendary MS Dhoni, enjoyed the celebrations. However, Jasprit Bumrah was absent due to travel commitments.