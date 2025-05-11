"Happy Mother's Day": Rohit Sharma wishes his mother and wife on the special day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : As the world celebrates Mother's Day, Team India ODI skipper and right-hand batter Rohit Sharma took to his official social media handle on Sunday to wish his mother, Purnima Sharma, and wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on this special day.

Rohit Sharma posted pictures with his wife and mother on his Instagram story, with the caption "Happy Mother's Day. To the ones who made the world our happy place."

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format just over a month before India began their next campaign with a five-Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley.

Rohit retired from Test cricket after a career spanning 67 Tests and 11 years.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.

He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2013. Despite immense promise and some great knocks, the 'Hitman' initially struggled to solidify himself as a top-choice batter in the longer format, especially on tours away from home. From 2013-18, Rohit played just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, with three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings. His best score was 151. The right-hander struggled away from home, particularly in testing South Africa, England, and New Zealand (SENA) countries. Success in these nations is often considered a hallmark of a great Indian batter.

However, with twin centuries against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in 2019, Rohit revived his Test career as an opener. In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. His best score was 212. He is India's top run-getter and century maker in WTC history, and he is 10th among top run-getters overall. He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in the UK in 2023, where they lost.

