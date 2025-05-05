"Happy that it came in winning cause": Prabhsimran Singh on match-winning performance against LSG

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh expressed his feelings after giving a match-winning performance in the 54th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

Prabhsimran played a marvellous knock of 91 runs from just 48 balls at a staggering strike rate of 189.58, which was laced with seven maximums and six boundaries in his innings. The 24-year-old was awarded the Player of the Match for this magnificent performance in the game.

"It is a very good knock, 2 points matter to us a lot, and happy that it came in a winning cause... it took a little time and then decided we needed to make 200. Whatever the situation demands, someone from our batting unit has been stepping up every game, and it's good that we are winning too," Prabhsimran Singh said in the post-match presentation

Coming to the match, a fighting half-century by Ayush Badoni and his 81-run stand with Abdul Samad were the only highlights as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a 37-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 37 runs due to a top-order failure at the HPCA stadium in Dharmasala.

With this win, PBKS is at second spot with seven wins and three losses and one no result, giving them 15 points. LSG is at seventh spot, with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.

LSG won the toss and opted to bat first.

A quick cameo of 30 in 14 balls (one four and four sixes) by Josh Inglis and 78-run third wicket stand between Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 54-run fifth wicket stand between Prabhsimran and Shashank Singh (33* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took PBKS to 236/5 in their 20 overs.

Akash Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for LSG.

During the run-chase, LSG sunk to 73/5, but an 81-run stand between Ayush Badoni (74 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Abdul Samad (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four sixes) helped LSG fight back, but they were restricted to 199/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a brilliant four-over spell, giving 16 runs and taking three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai took 2/33 in his four overs. Marco Jansen and Yuzi Chahal took one wicket each.

