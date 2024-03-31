"Happy that my contribution helped team win," says Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31 : Following his side's seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan said that he was happy to contribute to his side's victory.

Sudharsan played a magnificent knock of 45 runs from 36 balls at a strike rate of 125. He amassed the fans by smashing four and a six.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Sudharsan claimed that it was a 'difficult' wicket to face fast bowlers.

The 22-year-old also praised Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan for restricting Hyderabad to 162 runs.

"I'm happy that my contribution helped the team win, so definitely happy. It was a difficult wicket to play the fast bowlers, bowling into the pitch was hard to score off, so we decided to target that one over of spin. Great contributions from Mohit bhai and Rashid bhai, picked crucial wickets and restricted the target by around 10-15 runs. Playing in front of the home crowd is a plus point for us. Everyone wants to get more runs, I just want to contribute my best, milestones will happen by itself," Sudharsan said.

Recapping the match, in the first inning, Mohit Sharma's three-wicket haul helped Gujarat restrict Hyderabd to 162/8. Surprisingly, the Hyderabad batters failed to put up a show in front of the Gujarat bowlers.

While chasing the 163-run target, Sai Sudharsan (45 runs from 36 balls) and David Miller (44 runs from 27 balls) carried the Gujarat Titans to clinch a 7-wicket win over Hyderabad on Sunday.

Following the win on Sunday, GT stands in fourth place in the IPL standings with four points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor