"Happy to even be part of selection conversation...": SRH's T Natrajan on T20 WC team omission

New Delhi [India], May 4 : India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natrajan said that he was happy to be even a part of conversations about selection in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad for this year's event in West Indies and USA and said that not being selected has not affected him.

SRH is having a really fine IPL season so far, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. They are at the fourth position in the points tally. A crucial role in SRH's success is played by Natrajan, sitting at the second place in the wicket-taking charts with 15 scalps at an average of 19.13 and best figures of 4/19.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Natrajan, who last played for India back in March 2021, said, "Firstly, I was happy to even be part of the selection conversation. I have to thank God for that. After three years, they [selectors] are considering me and there was chatter around my potential selection. Whether I'm selected or not, it's not in my control. To be even part of the discussion is an achievement for me. If you want to climb to the top of a building, you have to take one step at a time. My focus is to execute well and help SRH win games. Not being selected for the World Cup hasn't disturbed me. I always believe that whatever is meant to happen will happen."

Natrajan has played a Test, two ODIs and four T20Is for India, taking a total of 13 wickets across all formats. He made his international debut in 2020 during the white-ball leg of India's Australia tour.

On gaining control over his slower offcutters and slower bouncers, Natrajan said that it all depends on the wicket and conditions and he often uses slow bouncers while at home in Hyderabad, where the ground is larger.

He also said that his bowling is not about yorkers anymore but rather there are plans against batters.

"Yes, we have a plan according to the batters, but you should also be able to adapt to the situation in the middle. If I execute my ball - yorker or slower ball - I have the confidence that I will not get hit. It is natural for every bowler, though, to miss the length. I'm also okay to get hit when I bowl to my field. So far, so good," he added.

Natrajan said that he developed his slower bouncer during an off-season after the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) last year, keeping in mind the two-bouncer-per-over rule during the IPL. He also said that veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has given him a lot of confidence to bowl slower bouncers.

"It was during the off-season after the TNPL [Tamil Nadu Premier League] last year (developing slow bouncer). You see batters have been playing different shots like the reverse scoop. When everyone keeps levelling up, you will have to evolve as well. You cannot survive with just one skill these days. You have to mix it up at the death as a bowler. The two-bouncer-per-over rule has been advantageous for bowlers, so I decided to try the bouncer and I practised it a lot," said Natrajan.

"I focused on bowling these slower cutters on wide lines outside off. Even at SRH, I communicated a lot with the coaches about variations and did spot-bowling for the slower bouncer. Both the captain and the support staff have encouraged me to bravely bowl the slower bouncer."

"Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] bhai, too, has given me a lot of confidence to bowl the slower one. I have had a chance to work with Bhuvi bhai for seven years. He has always advised me to not take too much pressure and keeps telling me I have all the skills as a bowler. Even after the end of a match, I sit down with him and try to rectify the mistakes I have made in the match. All of this has helped me execute my variations," he concluded his point.

Natrajan said that during this ongoing IPL, there is no swing for any bowlers so far.

"Not just for SRH but for most of the teams. But, even during practice, I try to swing the new ball and it has been coming out nicely," he added.

The Indian pacer said that he often tries to learn from overseas pacers like Marco Jansen of South Africa, and Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, who are part of his team, be it the slower balls or inswingers.

"I have travelled with Jansen and Farooqi for two-three years. Farooqi can bowl a lot of slower balls and Jansen can get swing naturally. Jansen also bowls a lot of inswingers, so I try to pick that up from him. All four - Farooqi, Jansen, [Jaydev] Unadkat and Akash [Singh] - have different styles. So, during training, I try to learn off them and I have also shared my experiences with them," he concluded.

SRH's next game will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor