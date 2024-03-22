"Happy to play for one of best franchises": Romario Shepherd on playing for MI

New Delhi [India], March 22 : West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd opened up about the emotions that he felt after the Mumbai Indians acquired him for the IPL 2024 season and the pressure that comes with being a part of the team.

Shepherd found a home with the Mumbai Indians after the five-time champions acquired him through a trade deal with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in November 2023.

The 29-year-old revealed the emotions that he went through after he got a call that he would be playing for MI.

"When I got the call that I will be with MI this IPL, I was very happy to play for one of the best franchises in the league and one of the well-known franchises in the world," Shepherd said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

He went on to talk about the pressure that comes with such an opportunity and how he has to be ready if he gets a chance to feature in the playing XI.

"That's something that comes with some added pressure because you're in the spotlight playing for a champion team. But I don't want to pressure myself too much. I just want to relax and work my way into the team. If given an opportunity in the XI, I must be ready for any challenge thrown at me," Shepherd added.

Shepherd is linking up with former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is the batting coach of the franchise.

He talked about linking up with the former star and the inputs that he received from him that assisted him in improving his game.

"Yes, Kieron was the one who gave me the opportunity [to play for West Indies] in Lucknow [in 2019]. I'm thankful for that. To go back and play under him at MI once again is a joy. He has also been someone who has shared a lot of information with me, both batting- and bowling-wise. He has played so many T20 games and the experience is always there. He always has some challenge for you to work on," he added.

Shepherd has registered impressive figures in the T20 circuit, in 99 games he has a batting strike-rate of over 150 and 109 wickets at an average of 23.

MI will kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

