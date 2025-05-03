"Happy we got most important victory": Prasidh Krishna after registering 38-run victory over SRH

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 3 : After registering win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, Gujarat Titans (GT) right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna expressed his views after the team's exceptional performance in the 51st encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Clinical GT hammered a massive total on the board and then maintained their composure with a spirited performance to bag two points against SRH in Ahmedabad on Friday in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

With a thumping 38-run triumph, GT moved to the second spot behind table-toppers Mumbai Indians, with 14 points each, separated by net run rate.

"Honestly, it does not feel different. I am happy we got the most important victory. It was important for us. We had two long breaks. After the break, we didn't win the game, and it was important to win this one. I would say so (that this is the best he has bowled). My control over the length has been good, all the work we have been putting in as a team, and everybody around have been supportive enough. I am enjoying how the ball is coming out," Prasidh Krishna said in the post-match presentation.

The 29-year-old player further spoke about the preparations he does before the start of the match in order to perform properly.

"My preparation would start with what I want to do, and then what I would do against someone I am facing in the game. I have a lot of people around me who have played a tremendous amount of cricket, and I just have a chat with them, hit the right areas, and take it from there. I have one (red ball) in my room. I have been playing around but have not gotten it onto the field yet. Looking to take this tournament first and then look at what is coming later," the fast bowler added.

Prasidh Krishna is currently the purple cap holder in the IPL 2025 as he managed to snap 19 wickets in the 10 matches so far in the competition at an average of 15.36 and conceded runs at an economy of 7.48. His best figures in the tournament so far are 4/41.

