"Happy with the hundred but...,": Soumya Sarkar on Bangladesh's 7-wicket loss against New Zealand

Nelson [New Zealand], December 20 : Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar said that he was "happy" with his 169-run knock against New Zealand in the second ODI game but still lost the game.

The visitors failed to clinch a win on Wednesday and lost the game against the Kiwis by seven wickets at Saxton Oval.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Soumya accepted that if they won the game it would have been special for them.

The left-handed batter added that in the first inning, he had a good partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He further added that they got out at the "wrong time" and could have given a bigger target if the partnership stayed for much longer.

"I took time in the first few overs. Happy with the hundred, but unfortunately we lost. Would have been special had we won. Had good partnerships with Rahim and Miraz but they got out at the wrong time. Could have had a bigger total if they wouldn't have got out. I watch the ball and play according to its merit. The pull shot over mid-wicket is my favourite shot," Soumya said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, New Zealand asked Bangladesh to bat first at Saxton Oval.

Opener Soumya Sarkar (169 runs from 151 balls) was the lone standout batter among his teammates as no other players could cross the 50-run mark in the first inning. The left-handed batter slammed 22 fours and 2 sixes against the Kiwi bowling attack. Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (45 runs from 57 balls) played a pivotal role in the middle order and helped the 'Bengal Tigers' put 291 on the scoreboard.

Jacob Duffy and William ORourke led the Kiwi bowling attack and bagged a three-wicket haul each in their respective spells.

In the run chase of 292 runs, Will Young (89 runs from 94 balls) and Henry Nicholls (95 runs from 99 balls) played match-winning knocks to reach the given target. Kiwi opener Rachin Ravindra (45 runs from 33 balls) again proved why he is considered the most talented youngster in recent times.

Bangladesh's bowling attack put up a sloppy performance in the second inning and failed to defend the target. Hasan Mahmud scalped two wickets, while Shoriful Islam picked up one wicket.

Soumya Sarkar was named the 'Player of the Match' after his stupendous knock.

New Zealand have already won the three-match ODI series after winning the first two games. However, they will be looking forward to the final game to end the series on a higher note.

