"Happy with the results," says Renuka Thakur on her bowling

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 : Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) eight-wicket win against Gujarat Giants (GGT) in the fifth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, right-arm seamer Renuka Thakur spoke about her match winning performance.

Renuka snapped two wickets in her spell of four overs, where she conceded just 14 runs. She was awarded Player of the Match for this brilliant performance.

The pacer asserted that she was very happy with her performance. She also stated that she has bowled a good spell after a long time.

"I'm very happy, it's been a long time since I have bowled a good spell, especially after the injury. One of my best spells this. It feels good because I have worked hard a lot and I'm happy the results are showing. I have worked on this a lot, I spoke to my coach Troy [Cooley] after the India series, who asked me to work on this," Renuka said at the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana's blitzkrieg knocks helped RCB seal a comfortable eight-wicket win over GGT in the WPL 2024.

Mandhana and Sophie Devine came on the crease for the Bengaluru-based franchise while chasing a 108-run target. The Mandhana-Devine pair made a 32-run partnership until Ashleigh Gardner dismissed the Kiwi batting allrounder in the fourth over of the game. Devine scored only six runs from six and smashed one four with a strike rate of 100.00.

Meghana played a 36-run knock from 28 balls with a strike rate of 128.57. She slammed five fours and one six in the second inning. Meanwhile, Perry hit four fours and powered RCB to 110/2 and sealed a second consecutive win in the T20 tournament.

Earlier in the first inning, GGT displayed a poor performance in the game and could give a target of only 108 runs, which was easily chased by Mandhana's side.

