Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 26 : Delhi Capitals celebrated a successful outing at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction as they assembled a robust squad for the upcoming season.

The Delhi-based franchise secured the services of former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (Rs 2 crore), India pacer Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore - RTM), and Sri Lanka bowler Dushmantha Chameera (Rs 75 lakh), along with domestic all-rounders Darshan Nalkande (Rs 30 lakh) and Vipraj Nigam (Rs 50 lakh) on the second day of the auction.

They went on acquired uncapped players such as South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira (Rs 75 lakh), India's Ajay Mandal (Rs 30 lakh), Mavanth Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs 30 lakh), and Madhav Tiwari (Rs 40 lakh) during the final phase of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Speaking on the make-up of the squad for the IPL 2025, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman & co-owner, Delhi Capitals said, "This year the outcome has been really good. We were well-prepared, we did a lot of scouting, mock auctions, and we did our best. We went as per our plans, and budgets, and we are very happy with the way it went," as quoted by a release from Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Parth Jindal, co-owner, Delhi Capitals described the team as "balanced".

"The auction went completely to our plan. I would like to compliment the entire support staff, who worked tirelessly on devising the entire auction strategy. We have built a very balanced team, we are very happy," he added.

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani also shared his thoughts on the team.

He said, "We've done a good job. We've got players that we wanted, and have a good Indian core. It was a complete auction for us, and we are really happy with what we have picked. In two to three months, it will be game time!"

Earlier, on Day 1, Delhi Capitals acquired a well-balanced mix of international and domestic players, including KL Rahul (Rs 14 crore), Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs 9 crore - RTM), Harry Brook (Rs 6.25 crore), T Natarajan (Rs 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs 3.80 crore), and Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.20 crore).

Delhi Capitals' full squad for the IPL 2025: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

