Harare Bolts' George Munsey creates history, scores first century of Zim Afro T10

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 26 : Scotland's George Munsey has been in fine form in the ongoing Zim Afro T10's second season, and the Scotsman went through the gears to score the first century in the history of the Zim Afro T10.

Harare Bolts' Munsey scored an unbeaten 100 off 38 deliveries, hitting ten maximums and six boundaries at a strike rate of 263.16, while batting against the Durban Wolves. Munsey scored the century on the sixth day of Season 2 of Zim Afro T10, which is being played at the picturesque Harare Sports Club.

Munsey's ton also helped the Harare Bolts rewrite the record books as the Harare Bolts put on a total of 173/2 in 10 overs, which is the highest ever at the Zim Afro T10. Previously in the tournament, the left-handed batter began his campaign with an unbeaten 33 from 13 balls in a winning cause against the Cape Town Samp Army in the first game.

In the second game, also against the Durban Wolves, Munsey scored 37 from 18 deliveries, after which he got 10 from 5 against the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers in his third game. After that, against the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars, in the game where David Warner made his Zim Afro T10 debut, Munsey was dismissed for 1. Next, he faced the NYS Lagos, and Munsey got 13 off 7, before facing the Durban Wolves in his sixth game of the tournament.

The 31-year-old top order batter has been one of the best batters at the Zim Afro T10, and is not alien to the aggressive approach. In his T20 career also, Munsey has scored plenty of runs, and has 4 centuries to boast off in less than 160 games.

Munsey's brilliant century not only set the tone for Day 6 at the Zim Afro T10 but also helped his team register a huge win. The Bolts defeated the Durban Wolves by 54 runs.

