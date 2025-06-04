Harbhajan Singh Condoles Loss of Lives in Bengaluru Stampede, Calls It ‘Heartbreaking’

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed multiple lives during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory celebrations. In a message shared on social media, Harbhajan described the incident as “heartbreaking” and said the tragedy had cast a dark shadow over the spirit of cricket.

Heartbreaking news of a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several cricket fans has cast a dark shadow over the spirit of the game that unites millions across our nation.



My deepest condolences go out… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 4, 2025

Harbhajan offered his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with those affected. “My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event. I stand in solidarity with them during this incredibly difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured,” he added.

The incident occurred as massive crowds gathered to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title win after 18 years. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday confirmed that 11 people died and 33 others were injured in the stampede that took place outside the stadium before the felicitation ceremony.