Harbhajan Singh, Kieron Pollard, Piyush Chawla among big names in Abu Dhabi T10 2025

New Delhi [India], October 22 : The 9th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to be played from November 18 to 30 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With a fresh set of teams added to the mix, and featuring cricketing greats including Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Piyush Chawla, and Faf du Plessis, the tournament would be a treat for cricket fans in and around the region.

All eight participating franchises have secured their respective squads, featuring a combination of international cricketing stars and exciting young talent, which promises an intense battle as the teams gear up to lift the coveted trophy, according to a release from Abu Dhabi T10.

The Ajman Titans have made some substantial additions to their squad this season, signing India's World Cup-winning spinner Piyush Chawla. The franchise has also strengthened its batting lineup by bringing in Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, and Alex Hales, adding both experience and firepower to the top order.

Moeen Ali is expected to play a key role for the Titans, not only as a hard-hitting batter but also as a crucial option in the spin department. With some proven performers in the ranks, the Ajman Titans look well-prepared for a strong campaign in the tournament.

The Aspin Stallions have added former India spinner Harbhajan Singh to their squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10. His experience and leadership will play a major role in guiding the team through their debut at the competition. With Harbhajan's spin, Sam Billings' smart batting, Tymal Mills' pace, and Andre Fletcher's explosive hitting, the Stallions have built a formidable team for the upcoming tournament.

The Deccan Gladiators boast one of the most powerful batting line-ups in the Abu Dhabi T10, featuring Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, and Marcus Stoinis all known for their big-hitting ability. In addition, David Wiese's all-round experience and his ability to contribute with both bat and ball provide the team with outstanding balance and depth, making the Gladiators one of the most lethal sides in the tournament.

The Delhi Bulls are coming in with a skilled squad for the Abu Dhabi T10, led by two of the most seasoned all-rounders in the shorter format Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine. Their unmatched experience and match-winning abilities make them key players for the team.

With the addition of more power, the Bulls boast big hitters like Tim David, Rovman Powell, and Phil Salt, making for one of the most potent batting lineups to watch out for in the upcoming tournament.

The Northern Warriors also have an impressive lineup with Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Dinesh Chandimal. With Hetmyer's power-hitting, Boult's pace and swing, Shamsi's spin skills, and Chandimal's calm presence in the middle order, the Warriors certainly seem like a fierce contender.

New entrants Quetta Qavalry have built a well-rounded squad with stars like Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, and Imran Tahir in their ranks. Livingstone's explosive batting, Holder's all-around abilities, and Tahir's wicket-taking spin make Quetta Qavalry a solid team to reckon with.

The Royal Champs have come into the contest with a strong lineup featuring experienced players like Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Jordan. With Roy's aggressive batting at the top, Mathews' stability, Shakib's all-round skills, and Jordan's expertise with the ball, the team looks ready to take on the stiff competition.

Vista Riders have fortified their squad by adding India's World Cup-winning pacer S. Sreesanth, whose experience and skill will be key to leading the bowling attack. In the batting department, the team will rely on Faf du Plessis and Matthew Wade to provide quick runs and set the tone at the top. With a versatile team, the Riders seem to have their eyes set on the trophy.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Mulk Holdings and T10 Global Sports, said, "The franchises have shown their hand with some smart picks and bold moves at the draft. From surprise selections to strategic additions, it's clear the teams are gearing up for a thrilling edition of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10. Cricket's fastest format continues to grow each year, and it's always been our mission to deliver the most entertaining version of the game to fans around the world. This journey wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board and our partners at the Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub. With the squads now locked in, I wish all 8 teams the very best for what's shaping up to be an action-packed season."

FULL SQUADS:

Ajman Titans: Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Piyush Chawla, Will Smeed, Jason Behandroff, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Asif Ali, Chris Green, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan, Aneurin Donald, Alishan Sharafu, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram, Luc Benkenstein, Tom Aspinwall, Joe Clarke, Asif Khan

Aspin Stallions: Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Sherfane Rutherford, Binura Fernando, Saif Hassan, Ryan Burl, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Khan, Ben Cutting, Zohair Iqbal, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hafeez ur Rehman, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Hurst, Monank Patel, Harshit Seth

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Richard Gleeson, Usman Tariq, David Wiese, Lahiru Kumara, Jordan Thompson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Jake Ball, Ibrar Ahmed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Ali Raza, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Laurie Evans, Mark Chapman

Delhi Bulls: Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Blessing Muzarubani, Salman Irshad, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmed, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Northern Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tabrzi Shamsi, Odean Smith, Shahnawaz Dahani, Dinesh Chandimal, Hazratullah Zazai, Asitha Fernando, Sagar Kalyan, Yakin Kiran Rai, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kadeem Alleyne

Quetta Qavalry: Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Evin Lewis, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Waseem, Abdul Ghaffa, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Nasser

Royal Champs: Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Shehzad, Niroshan Dickwella, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Dawson, Brandon McMullen, Isuru Udana, Quentin Sampson, Rahul Chopra, Haider Razzaq, Zahid Ali, Kelvin Pitman, Vishen Halambage, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Aaron Jones

Vista Riders: Far du Plessis, Matthew Wade, S Sreesanth, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andrew Tye, Unmukt Chand, Ben McDermott, Dilshan Madhushanka, Nahid Rana, Angelo Perera, Sean Dickson, Harshit Kaushik, Ansh Tandon, CP Rizwan, Izharullahaq Naveed, Ackeem Auguste, Murali Vijay, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

