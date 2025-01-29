Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina headline line-ups of Legend 90 League tournament

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 29 : Legend 90 League which will be played from February 6 to 18 in Raipur, on Tuesday announced full squads of the franchises ahead of the start of the tournament. The Legend 90 League will feature cricket stalwarts such as former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, former Australian skipper Aaron Finch etc.

With dynamic franchises like Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kings, the stage is perfectly set for an unforgettable celebration of cricket.

The Chhattisgarh Warriors boast marquee players like Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu, while Delhi Royals have Shikhar Dhawan alongside Ross Taylor. Haryana Gladiators will have Harbhajan Singh at the helm, and former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will represent Rajasthan Kings. Also, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will play for Dubai Giants.

Speaking on the legendary players gracing the League, Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, said as quoted by the Legends 90 League press release, "We are thrilled to host such a unique and dynamic format with some of the biggest legends in cricket gracing the field once again. Fans can expect a thrilling display of skill, camaraderie, and entertainment."

Full squads:

Dubai Giants:

Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Kennar Lewis, Kevin O'Brien, Brendan Taylor, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, H. Masakadza, Richard Levi, Luke Fletcher, Rahul Yadav, Christopher M, Sid Trivedi, S. Prasanna.

Chhasttisgarh Warriors:

Siddarth Kaul, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Kevon Cooper, Suresh Raina, Vishal Kushwaha, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sakuja, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Verma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Amit Mishra, Rishi Dhawan, Kalim Khan, Unmukt Chand, Manoj Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Colin de Grandhomme.

Haryana Gladiators:

Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Abu Nechim, Anureet Singh, Imran Khan, Asela Gunaratne, Ishank Jaggi, Harbhajan Singh, Nagendra Chaudhary, Rikki Clarke, Peter Trego, Chadwick Walton, Manan Sharma.

Gujarat Samp Army:

Yusuf Pathan, Moeen Ali, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Tiwary, Kesrick Williams, Jesal Karia, Miguel Cummins, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammad Ashraful, William Perkins, Navin Stewart, Abhishek, Chaturanga De Silva, Mausif Khan.

Big Boys:

Matt Prior, Ishan Malhotra, Monu Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Tamim Iqbal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Shannon Gabriel, Varun Aaron, Niel Broom, Karamveer Singh, Robin Bist, Naman Sharma, Kapil Rana, Vinod Chanwariya.

Delhi Royals:

Shikhar Dhawan, Lendl Simmons, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Sahard Lumba, Bipul Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rayad Emrit, Ross Taylor, Jerome Taylor, Sumit Narwal, Parvinder Awana.

Rajasthan Kings:

Dwayne Bravo, Anki Rajpoot, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Shadab Jakati, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Rajesh Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Pankaj Rao, Samiullah Shinwari, Rajat Singh, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Manpreet Gony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor