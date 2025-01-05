Harbhajan Singh to spin magic for Haryana Gladiators in Legend 90 League

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is all set to showcase his skills for Haryana Gladiators in the upcoming Legend 90 League, scheduled to be played in February. Harbhajan, a veteran of 103 Tests and 236 ODIs, will bring his unmatched experience to the Gladiators.

Joining Harbhajan in the Haryana Gladiators lineup are former Australian cricketer Ben Dunk, Sri Lankan all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, and bowler Pawan Suyal. Indian players Anureet Singh and Praveen Gupta will also don the hat for Haryana Gladiators. Together, they promise to form a formidable unit in the fast-paced 90-ball cricket.

The Haryana Gladiators franchise is owned by Shubh Infra.

Speaking about the team, Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra said, "The Haryana Gladiators are a team built on the values of courage, determination, and excellence. With Harbhajan Singh leading the charge alongside a talented squad, we are confident of making a strong mark in the Legend 90 League," as quoted by a release from Legend 90 League

Sunny Sehgal, also a Director at Shubh Infra, said, "The Gladiators' lineup is a blend of iconic cricketing talent with fresh energy. This league is an opportunity to showcase the true spirit of cricket, and we are proud to be part of this journey."

Last month, Haryana Gladiators unveiled their logo of the team, a majestic depiction of a roaring lion symbolizing courage, strength, and resilience.

Legend 90 is an exhilarating cricket tournament that unites legendary players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format.

The League will feature seven franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor