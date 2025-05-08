Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman hails Indian Armed Forces for success of Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India] May 8 : Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman have praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and courageous response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, praising the success of Operation Sindoor message on social media.

Harbhajan posted on his X handle, "JAI HIND #OperationSindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam."

JAI HIND 🇮🇳#OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. pic.twitter.com/RJdPNsBmQJ— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 7, 2025

VVS Laxman also posted on his X handle," Super proud of our armed forces. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor."

Super proud of our armed forces. Jai Hind 🙏🏼#OperationSindoor — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 7, 2025

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Hours after India conducted a series of strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh held a media briefing in the national capital to share the details of the operation.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Qureshi, stated that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Singh reported that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She emphasised that the locations were chosen to ensure there was no damage to civilians or their infrastructure."Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

