"Hard work does not go unnoticed": Hardik Pandya on journey from 50-over WC to T20 triumph

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya reflected on his journey and body transformation from days of suffering injury during the 50-over World Cup to winning the ICC T20 World Cup this year for Men in Blue with his all-round performance.

After his T20 World Cup triumph, Pandya received a warm welcome in his home city, Vadodara, on Monday. The 30-year-old also attended a roadshow to celebrate Team India's win in the T20 World Cup.

Now, taking to Instagram, Pandya reflected on his tough journey from the 50-over World Cup in October-November last year to the ICC T20 World Cup this year in June, which also included a very controversy-filled period in which he returned to Mumbai Indians (MI) as a captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In the second image to the right, Pandya looks much more ripped physically, as opposed to the first picture, where he seems a little out of shape following his injury.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9h9VOENjEn/?hl=en

Pandya wrote in his caption, "Was a difficult journey after the freak 2023 Cup injury but well worth the effort with the T20 WC win. The results come as long as you put in the effort. Hard work doesn't go unnoticed. Let's all try our best and work on our fitness."

In the T20 World Cup, Pandya scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

During the roadshow, many fans gathered on the road to give Hardik a cordial welcome in Vadodara. Hardik's brother, Krunal Pandya, was also present at the roadshow.

Facing injuries and controversies not so long ago, Hardik once again delivered when all the lights shined bright on him, playing a major role in his side's ICC T20 World Cup triumph. It was Hardik who secured the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the 177-run chase during the final and delivered the crucial final over in which he got the wicket of David Miller, which completely turned the game in favour of India.

This tournament marked a redemption tale for Hardik, who was booed out of nearly every stadium across India during the IPL 2024 after taking over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI) from five-time IPL champion Rohit Sharma. The all-rounder, who was just making a comeback into the game after suffering an injury to his ankle in the 50-over World Cup last year, became a victim of online trolling and fan wars as he was accused of betraying the MI franchise, Rohit, and his former franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT), which he led to the IPL title in 2022.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

