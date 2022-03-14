Hardik Pandya arrives at NCA to appear for fitness test before IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya has reported at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he will undergo fitness tests ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League. "Hardik will be at the NCA for the next two days and appear in the various fitness tests. He is a centrally contracted cricketer and has not played any cricket since the T20 World Cup in UAE," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "He would need to pass the fitness test as it has been mandatory for some time now. Last year, even Shreyas Iyer appeared for a fitness test post shoulder surgery before playing IPL," he added.

The national team and the NCA medical staff always keep a close tab on its centrally-contracted players and it has been learned that during the Titan's short five-day training camp in Baroda, Hardik bowled during a couple of sessions. It is understood that when it comes to batting and fielding fitness, he is fully ready and playing as a pure batter might not be an issue at all for the flamboyant Baroda all-rounder. "If Gujarat is looking at a pure batter, a skipper and a finisher, Hardik, in all likelihood, is ready, but it will be interesting to see what is NCA's Sports Science and Medicine team's take on his bowling. Is he ready to bowl at 135 clicks upwards?," the source privy to developments said. Hardik, during Gujarat Titans' jersey launch, kept cards close to his chest stating that his bowling would be a "surprise". However, recently during a media conference, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had said that his committee will monitor Hardik and he will be considered only when he is bowling regularly like old times.

