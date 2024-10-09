Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar rise in latest ICC men's T20I player rankings

Dubai [UAE], October 9 : Indian trio of Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar rose in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings

India cruised to a 49-run victory over their Asian rivals Bangladesh in Gwalior, with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy combining for six wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the main architect with the bat, courtesy of a quickfire 39* during the run chase.

Pandya's 16-ball knock featured five fours and two massive sizes which helped the all-rounder climb seven places to 60th overall on the latest T20I rankings for batters. The No.1 ranked is still held by Australia's Travis Head.

He also claimed a wicket with the ball and moves up four places to third overall on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders and closes in on England's Liam Livingstone (first) and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (second) as a result.

Arshdeep was also a big winner in the latest rankings update, with the left-arm pacer rising eight places to equal eighth on the updated list for T20I bowlers and reaching a new career-high rating following his three-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

Teammate Washington Sundar gained four places to move to 35th on the same list, with experienced spinner Adil Rashid still holding on to the No.1 ranking following the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June and England's series with Australia at home last month.

The latest ICC rankings came ahead of the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

There are also some small changes in the latest ODI Player Rankings, following the completion of the three-match series between South Africa and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

The Proteas won the series 2-1, but it was the trio of Irish players that were the biggest movers on the rankings update this week following their 69-run triumph in the final match of the series.

Curtis Campher gained two places to improve to 62nd in the latest ODI rankings for batters after a solid innings of 34 in that contest, while Craig Young (up 12 places to 44th) and Graham Hume (up 23 spots to 47th) make ground on the updated list for ODI bowlers after they each claimed three wickets against South Africa.

