Hardik Pandya Becomes World No. 1 T20I All-Rounder In Latest ICC Rankings

Hardik Pandya rose two places to go level with Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga as the top-ranked men's T20I all-rounder. The all-rounder, who made a big contribution in the final with the crucial wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, had a good tournament with bat and ball and becomes the first Indian man to reach No.1 in the category. Hardik Pandya made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him to. He finished with 144 runs at a batting strike-rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets.

His most important performance, though, came in the final when his decisive blow - the wicket of Klaasen - with South Africa on top of the game swung the contest. Hardik went on to bowl the tense final over and defended 16 runs to help India win the T20 World Cup title. Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who was named Player of the Tournament for his tally of 15 wickets, moved up 12 placed to be ranked 11th, his best since the end of 2020. Kuldeep Yadav, for his 10 wickets, also made positive movements and is ranked a joint-eight. Another one of India's heroes in the final, Arshdeep Singh, climbed to take the 13th position. Kuldeep was India's best spinner on the show since springing into action in the West Indies leg.

