Hardik Pandya Creates Unwanted IPL Record During MI vs GT Match

Hardik Pandya created an unwanted record during the Mumbai Indians versus Gujarat Titans match at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. He bowled an 11-ball over, equalling the record for the longest over in IPL history. The over included three wides and two no balls, and he gave away 18 runs. The wet outfield and strong winds made bowling difficult and affected his control.

Pandya now shares the record with four others. Tushar Deshpande bowled an 11-ball over for Chennai Super Kings against Lucknow Super Giants in 2023. Mohammed Siraj also bowled an 11-ball over in 2023 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians. Shardul Thakur delivered his 11-ball over in 2025 while playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sandeep Sharma also joined the list in 2025 during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Pandya’s struggles were not limited to his bowling. With the bat, he failed to perform in the first innings when MI was struggling at 105-4 after the 12th over. Attempting to slog sweep Sai Kishore, he top-edged the ball and was caught by GT skipper Shubman Gill at slip. Pandya departed for a brief 1 from 3 balls. Despite Pandya’s early departure, Mumbai Indians managed to post 155 for eight. Corbin Bosch’s late cameo helped push the total. He scored 27 runs off 22 balls to give Mumbai a competitive score on a difficult night.