Hardik Pandya doing well at NCA, did batting practice in nets: Sources

By Vipul Kashyap

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28 : Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is doing pretty well while recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh, as per sources.

As per sources, he on Saturday did batting practice in the nets for 10 minutes and also did some running at the academy.

Pandya sustained an injury to his ankle while attempting to stop a ball in the October 19 match against Bangladesh in Pune . He did not take further part in the match after it. He also missed the match against New Zealand. India won both the games. Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami filled up spots to make up for Hardik's all-round talent. Pandya's ability to offer few overs of pace and hard-hitting batting make him an invaluable asset to 'Men in Blue'.

Pandya has taken four wickets in tournament so far and scored an 11* against Australia.

India will take on England in their World Cup match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. While India is undefeated in the tournament with five wins in five matches, England, the defending champions has failed to make an impact, winning just one match in five.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

