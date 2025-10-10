Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Fuel Dating Rumours with Romantic Photos

Hardik Pandya is currently in headlines for his personal life as he recently shared a photo with the mystery girl. Earlier on Friday, Hardik was spotted with model-actress Mahieka Sharma on airport. Ahead of 32nd birthday tomorrow, on October 11, Hardik shared a photo on Instagram, which led to the speculation about the possible relationship.

Hardik shared a photo on story in which, he and Mahieka standing close together near the deck by the beach overlooking a serene turquoise sea. Another monochrome photo captures the couple posing. They were first publicly spotted together at Mumbai airport on Friday morning. The duo is seen twinning in black outfits and both were looking stunning.

In 2020, Hardik Pandya got married to Bollywood actress, Natasha Stankovic, they had a baby boy. However, in July 2024 both confirmed divorce. Meantime he was rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia. Recent post of Hardik Pandya has added fuel to ongoing rumours with Mahieka Sharma.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is an 24-year-old model actress and is quite active on social media for her fashion content. She is a freelancer and has appeared in a music video for Raga and had short roles in films such as Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019) with Vivek Oberoi. She is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has trained as an advanced yoga instructor.