Hardik Pandya practices with red-ball, raises buzz over potential Test cricket return

New Delhi [India], September 19 : Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya practiced with red-ball cricket on Thursday, sharing a video with his fans on social media.

The 30-year-old, who last played Test match for India back in 2018 against England, took to X and posted a video of him practicing some batting and bowling with red-ball.

🏏💥 pic.twitter.com/WVdQ9NTkYi— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 19, 2024

In 11 Tests for India, Pandya scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29, with a century and four fifties in 18 innings. His best score was 108. He also took 17 wickets at an average of 31.05, with the best bowling figures of 5/28.

In 29 first-class matches, Pandya has scored 1,351 runs at an average of 31.02 with a century and 10 fifties. His best score is 108. He has also taken 48 wickets, with the best figures of 5/28.

Pandya practicing with red-ball holds a lot of significance, given Pandya's lack of presence in Test and first-class cricket due to workload management and fitness issues. His practice videos have had fans guessing if he would play some matches in the ongoing Test season against New Zealand at home from October 16 onwards or during the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Pandya was last in action for India during the T20I series against Sri Lanka away from home in July this year. He played a crucial role in India's second ICC T20 World Cup title win, scoring 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

Notably, Team India is currently playing the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai from MA Chidambram Stadium.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The top-order collapsed and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

