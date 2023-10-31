Hardik Pandya resumes training at NCA, likely to return around semis

Hardik Pandya is likely to return around the semi-finals of the World Cup. India’s premier all-rounder didn’t travel with the Indian team to Dharamsala, where they also enjoyed a little break after the win over New Zealand, and was unavailable for the side’s sixth fixture against England in Lucknow too.The 30-year-old is recovering well at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and Cricketnext has learnt that he is showing encouraging signs of return after a left ankle injury has kept him away from the field.

Hardik Pandya has already had a couple of net sessions at the NCA, is under constant supervision of the BCCI medical team and looking good," says a source close to developments.While the exact date of Pandya’s return could not be confirmed at this stage, it is understood that team management is likely to ease him back into the set-up now that India’s last-four spot is confirmed.“It will be difficult to put a date on return at this stage but signs are encouraging and India’s unbeaten run has certainly allowed him more time to recover and be ready for the knockouts," adds the source.India are left with three fixtures – vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai, vs South Africa in Kolkata, vs Netherlands in Bengaluru. The final league game against the Dutch side could well see him link up with the squad.

“See, no one wants to burden Hardik with travelling at this point. He is already in Bengaluru and could well rejoin the squad there itself. Whether he plays that game or not is too early to say but the Bengaluru link-up is very much on the cards because that game would mean no travel also," informs the source.The hosts are through to the semis and the remaining fixtures will only decide the position they end in the points table and the opponent they face in the last-four clash