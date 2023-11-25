Hardik Pandya set to move back to Mumbai Indians in all-cash deal ahead of IPL 2024

The all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is currently engaged in discussions with the Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), regarding a potential surprising return. If the talks materialize, it could become one of the most discussed and notable trades in the history of the league.

Hardik Pandya initiated his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians back in 2015. Presently, numerous reports substantiate that Mumbai Indians are actively engaged in discussions with Pandya for his potential return to the team. The talks are fueled by the vision of Mumbai Indians seeing him as a long-term captain for the franchise. It's likely to be a cash-only trade with MI ready to shell out Rs 15 crore for the star all-rounder. Confirmation of whether the deal goes through or not may come only in the final hours of the trading day deadline on Sunday.

In order for this deal to materialize, Mumbai Indians (MI) must have Rs 15 crore available in their purse. As it stands, they currently only have Rs 0.05 crore. All ten franchises are set to receive Rs 5 crore for the upcoming auction. However, to secure the additional Rs 10 crore needed to bring Hardik Pandya back to the team, MI will have to release some players.

Hardik Pandya's T20I career experienced a resurgence after he led the Gujarat Titans to IPL success in their debut season in 2022. Despite finishing as runners-up in this year's IPL and narrowly losing to the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final, Pandya played a pivotal role. He stands as one of the most accomplished all-rounders in the history of the IPL, amassing 2309 runs in 123 matches at an average of 30.38 and an impressive strike rate of 145. Despite not bowling for two full seasons due to injury, he has also contributed with the ball, claiming 53 wickets.