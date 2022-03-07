Hardik Pandya to attend camp in B'lore for white-ball specialists before IPL

Hardik Pandya is all set to attend the camp for white-ball specialist players at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, which is all set to begin from March 5, as reported by Cricbuzz. The Baroda all-rounder has been out of action since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, and Hardik, who has recently struggled a lot with fitness issues, being called for the camp is an indication that the all-rounder is in the scheme of things of the Indian team management for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Also, a report in Cricbuzz, claim that Hardik Pandya will join the camp in a few days and his brother Krunal has not been asked to attend the camp. “Although the World Cup is more than six months away, planning can start now. The coaches and selectors want to assess the fitness of the players and take stock of things for the big event,” said a source in the know of developments as quoted by Cricbuzz. Hardik was also recently demoted by the BCCI as per the annual contract. Pandya was dropped from Grade A to C. Pandya, who had moved from Grade B to A in the 2020-21 cycle, has suffered with fitness issues over the last two years and has not played for India since the T20 World Cup last October. The Baroda all-rounder is all set to captain Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL 2022.

