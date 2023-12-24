Hardik Pandya to be fit for IPL 2024, all-rounder recovering well

Hardik Pandya in all probability will be leading the side against Afghanistan in the three-match series at home next month after recovering from the ankle injury he suffered during the ODI World Cup 2023. According to a TOI report, he will be available to lead Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, after being named as new captain replacing Rohit Sharma.

"He has completely recovered from his ankle injury. He has been training every day," a source close to the player was quoted as saying to TOI. Earlier, there were reports that Hardik might miss the T20I series against Afghanistan and IPL 2024 too. During the Women's Premier League auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had spoken about Pandya's return against Afghanistan. "We are monitoring it (Pandya's fitness) on a day-to-day basis. He is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) only. He is working very hard and we will let you know in due course the moment he is fit. He could be fit before the Afghanistan series also," Shah had said.

Earlier, there were multiple reports that Pandya would be unavailable till India’s upcoming T20I series in Afghanistan, which will get Hardik was never a captain in any format at any level before Gujarat Titans decided to give him the skipper’s hat before IPL 2022. He led a formidable side in style, and ended up winning the elusive title in their debut season. They performed admirably in IPL 2023 as well, only to finish as runner-ups on January 11 and run till January 17.