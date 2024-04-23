"Hardik Pandya's hitting ability going down....": Irfan Pathan

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his concerns about Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's form, saying that the decline in his hitting ability is a "big worry on a larger picture".

MI's inconsistent run under Hardik's captaincy continued as they registered a nine-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. The all-rounder's disappointing run in the tournament continued as he could score only 10 runs in 10 balls and conceded 21 runs in two overs that he bowled.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pathan wrote, "Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down. That's a big worry on the larger picture. At the Wankhede he is different but on pitches where there is little help is what is worrisome for him."

https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1782439046007967910

Hardik has been lacklustre during this IPL season. Dealing with boos and trolling from the audience due to his controversial move back to the Blue and Gold franchise as a captain replacing the five-time IPL winning skipper Rohit Sharma, his performances have not helped him at all in winning the audiences hearts.

In eight matches, he has scored 151 runs at an average of 21.57 and a strike rate of 142.45. His best score is 39. Only seven sixes have come out of his bat this season. He has been largely ineffective with the ball too, taking just four wickets at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 25.50, with the best figures of 2/43.

Since taking over the captaincy of Gujarat Titans, who he guided to a title win in their debut season in 2022 and a runners-up spot in 2023, Hardik took more of an anchor approach as a batter. His strike rate in two seasons with GT was around 131 and 136 respectively, which marked a huge decline from his best years in MI. In 2017, he struck at around 156 for MI, then at 133.33 in 2018, then 191.43 in 2019 and 178.98 in 2020.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. MI was 20/3 at one point. Then it was Tilak, who had a 32-run partnership with Mohammed Nabi (23 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) and a 99-run stand with Nehal Wadhera (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six). It took MI to 179/9 in their 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (5/18) was the top bowler for Rajasthan and got a memorable five-wicket haul. Trent Boult also took 2/32 in his four overs. Avesh Khan got one wicket. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got a wicket and became the first player to get to 200 IPL wickets.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal struck his second IPL century, scoring 104* in 60 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes. Knocks from Jos Buttler (35 in 25 balls, with six fours) and skipper Sanju (38 in 28 balls, with two fours and two sixes) guided RR to a nine-wicket win.

Jaiswal took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RR is at the top of the points table with seven wins and a loss, giving them 14 points. MI is in the seventh spot with three wins, five losses and six points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor