Haris Rauf should have been part of Pakistan Test squad against Aus, says Shahid Afridi

New Delhi, Dec 29 After Haris Rauf pulled himself out of the Pakistan Test squad against Australia drew concern to many former Pakistani cricketers, now another voice weighing in with former all-rounder Shahid Afridi emphasising the fast bowler "should have been a part of the side."

The absence of Rauf, who withdrew from the series before the squad announcement, citing workload management and a need to protect his body, left a void in Pakistan's fast-bowling arsenal.

Rauf's decision to prioritize his physical well-being led him to the Big Bash League in Australia, where he donned the Melbourne Stars jersey and showcased his skills in four games. While Rauf plied his trade in the BBL, Pakistan embarked on the series with a pace unit lacking the high-speed artillery they desperately needed.

"I think Haris Rauf should be part of this side instead rather than (the BBL). In these conditions, the kind of pace he has, he would have performed well and enjoyed himself on the kinds of pitches Australia prepared in Perth and here," Afridi was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

The first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth saw Pakistan fielding medium-fast bowlers Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal, an unconventional choice given the traditionally pace-friendly conditions of the venue. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the young leader of the pace battery, faced the challenge of shouldering the burden, albeit with a noticeable drop in pace since recovering from a knee injury.

"I've never got the impression that Shaheen has an injury. If you're injured you can't play as a fast bowler. He knows his responsibility and how important he is to the team. The fast bowlers, we are expecting a lot from them because they've done well in the past. Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen etc. have performed so well we expect them to perform in every match. Relentless consistency is challenging in cricket," he said.

The Optus Stadium pitch, renowned for its lively nature, lived up to expectations, offering extra assistance to fast bowlers as the Test progressed. On the fourth afternoon, Australia's seamers exploited these conditions to perfection, bundling out Pakistan for a paltry 89 runs in just 30.2 overs, securing a commanding 360-run victory.

"I have always said that unless our bench is strong we won't be able to take the best decisions. The A team should be as strong as the main team, so if Shaheen or Babar or Rizwan aren't strong, we shouldn't have the excuses of players being unavailable, like we do with Naseem now. When our bench is strong, we will no longer have excuses," said the former all-rounder.

Pat Cummins, Australia's pace spearhead, continued the home side's dominance at the MCG by claiming five wickets in the first innings of the second Test. The pressure on Pakistan to perform intensified as they faced a daunting target of 317 runs to win, a challenge that no visiting side had conquered in nearly a century at the iconic MCG.

