Harleen Deol Sold to UP Warriorz for INR 50 Lakh at WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: UP Warriorz have signed India batter Harleen Deol for Rs 50 lakh in the Women’s Premier League 2026 auction. Her base price was Rs 50 lakh. Deol played for Gujarat Giants in the previous season. She was not retained despite a strong performance in WPL 2025.

Deol scored 232 runs in nine matches in WPL 2025 at an average of 38.67. She also hit one half-century. Across her WPL career, she has played 20 matches, scoring 482 runs at an average of 30.13. She has hit two half-centuries and maintained a strike rate of 115.59.

In T20 internationals, Deol has played 26 matches for India. She scored 298 runs at an average of 17.52 with one half-century. In One Day Internationals, she has played 37 matches. She scored 1,050 runs at an average of 32.81. She was also part of India’s squad that won the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.