Harmanpreet Kaur hails Indian team after winning Tri-series final against Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India] May 11 : Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her gratitude for the team's performance, especially the batting against Sri Lanka in the Tri-series Final on Sunday.

Team India delivered a commanding performance to seal the Women's ODI Tri-Series title, posting a daunting 342/7 before bundling out Sri Lanka Women for 245 in the final, as per ESPNCricinfo.

"Proud of the entire team, they really played good cricket. Really happy with the way we batted today. The improvement never stops, though, such as areas like fielding, bowling and building good partnerships. Our medium pacers keep getting injured, so we need to work on that. The team is working on that," Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation.

Kaur acknowledged areas for improvement, such as fielding and addressing injuries among medium pacers, and highlighted positive performances from other batters and Sneh Rana.

"But we're going to try and keep playing good cricket. But the way the other batters apart from Smriti and me, the way they batted was a big positive. The way Sneh Rana bowled was also a big positive. There are a lot of positives to talk about, but just want the enjoy the moment right now," Kaur added.

India's top order flourished with Mandhana leading the charge, while the middle order ensured the momentum never dipped. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan bowlers failed to stem the run flow, especially during the crucial middle overs. Mandhana made a brilliant 116 off 101 deliveries, and captain Kaur made a quick 41 runs in 30 balls.

Mandhana was awarded player of the match for her century, and Sneh Rana was named Player of the series, as she grabbed 15 wickets in the Tri-series.

Brief score: India Women 342/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 116, Harleen Deol 47; Sugandika Kumari 2/59) vs. Sri Lanka Women 245 in 48.2 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 51, Nilakshika Silva 48; Sneh Rana 4/38).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor