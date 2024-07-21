Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India register highest T20I total in women's cricket

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 21 : Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India registered their highest T20I total in women's cricket as they beat United Arab Emirates Women by 78 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday.

India's 201/5 was their first 200-plus total in women's T20Is. Their previous highest total in the 20-over format was 198 for 4 against England at the 2018 triangular series at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India's 201/5 in the first inning against UAE on Sunday was also the highest for any team in the women's T20 Asia Cup, surpassing Women in Blue's 181/4 against Malaysia in the previous edition of the tournament.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, UAE decided to bowl first in Dambulla.

Harmanpreet Kaur (66 runs from 47 balls, 7 fours and 1 six) and Richa Ghosh (64* runs from 29 balls, 12 fours and 1 six) were the standout batters for the Women in Blue and powered them to 201/5 in the first inning. Shafali Verma (37 runs from 18 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) also played a supporting role for the Indian side.

Kavisha Egodage led the UAE bowling attack after picking up two wickets in her four-over spell.

Kavisha Egodage (40* runs from 32 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and skipper Esha Rohit Oza (38 runs from 36 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) were the top performers from the UAE side as they powered them to 127/7 and conceded a 78-run defeat.

Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up two wickets in her four-over spell and successfully defended the 202-run target.

Richa Ghosh was named the 'Player of the Match' after her stupendous performance in the first inning.

