Harmanpreet Kaur overtakes Meg Lanning in list of leading T20I run-scorers

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 25 : India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has overtaken Meg Lanning to become the second leading run-scorer in the history of Women's T20I, on the other hand opener Smriti Mandhana can also better the former Australia captain when the Asia Cup semi-finals commence on Friday.

Thirty-five-year-old Harmanpreet scored 66 against the UAE earlier in the tournament and now has a total of 3415 T20I runs to her name, surpassing Lanning's tally of 3405 runs, as per a release by the ICC.

Mandhana has 3378 T20I runs to her name and could become the third highest run-scorer in the history of Women's T20I with a big score against Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup.

New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates remains the leading run-scorer in the history of women's T20I cricket with 4348 runs and the 36-year-old recently added a team best 117 runs during the five-match T20I series against England.

But Harmanpreet and Mandhana have appeared to be in good touch of late and could make further inroads on the Kiwi with decent innings at the Asia Cup, the release added.

The Women in Blue will lock horns with Bangladesh Women in the first semi-final of the competition on Friday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The second semifinal of the tournament will be played at the same venue and on same day later in the evening between Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women.

