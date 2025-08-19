Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Smriti Mandhana named deputy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Harmanpreet Kaur is set to lead India for the first time in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy, as India announced a solid 15-member squad for the 2025 edition and Australia series.

The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with India playing the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

India will be hoping to go one step further at this year's tournament than they did in 2017, when they made it to their second Women's Cricket World Cup Final, missing out narrowly to England in a thrilling finish at Lord's.

Shafali Verma misses out on the 15-member squad. Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol have been rewarded for their consistent performances, earning them a spot in the team.

Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh are the two wicketkeeping options in the team.

Renuka Singh returns to the squad after being sidelined with a stress fracture since March, when she last featured for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League.

She will be making her ODI comeback against Australia in September. Meanwhile, fast bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur has been rested against Australia but named in the World Cup squad.

Ahead of the World Cup, India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series on September 14, 17, and 20. The first two matches will be played in Mullanpur, while the final clash takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

India squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

India squad for Australia series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.

