Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Team India as BCCI announces strong squad for Asian Games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : The Women’s Selection Committee on Friday announced India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou to be held from September 19 to October 8, 2023, at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28 2023 in a T20 format.

Asian Games will take place in China this year from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Cricket will be featured in the multi-sport event. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Team India in the Asian Games while star batter Smriti Mandhana will play the role of her deputy. Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry will wear wicket-keeping gloves for Team India.

India have added five players Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque and Pooja Vastrakar to its standby list.

Cricket has been played only twice at the Asian Games. Both editions were not attended by the Indian cricket team.

For the men's team, the Asian Games cricket competition falls during a vital time period because India will host the ODI World Cup beginning on October 5.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk) and Anusha Bareddy.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque and Pooja Vastrakar.

