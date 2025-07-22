Harmanpreet Kaur's stellar hundred powers India to 318/5 against England

Durham [UK], July 22 : A stellar century from the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur powered India to 318/5 against England in the 3rd ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday.

Richa Ghosh slammed 38 off 18 balls with a strike rate of 211.11 to storm past India's 300-run mark. England would need 319 runs to win the series.

Kaur smashed bowlers all over the park to complete 4000 ODI runs. She became only the third Indian woman batter to slam 4000 runs behind Mandhana and legendary batter Mithali Raj.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against England at Chester-le-Street with the series level at 1-1. Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings for India. The duo added 64 before Rawal was removed for 26 in the 13th over by Charlie Dean.

England soon after removed Mandhana for 45 in the 18th over. Her innings included five fours, and the Indian skipper walked out on the crease alongside Harleen Deol. Kaur and Deol added 81 runs for the fourth wicket before Deol was removed by Lauren Bell for 45 off 65 balls, including four fours, and Jemimah Rodrigues joined Kaur in the middle.

She also completed her seventh hundred in one day. Kaur, alongside Rodrigues, added 110 runs for the fifth wicket before Rodrigues, after an impactful innings of 50 off 45 balls, was removed in the 46th over by Lauren Filer.

Kaur was also removed two overs later for a brilliant 102 off 84 balls, including 14 fours. Kaur slammed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian women batter in ODI.

This is India's eighth score of 300 or more since January 2024. All England bowlers took a wicket each, with Sophie Ecclestone being the pick of the bowlers.

Brief score: India-W 318/5 ( Harmanpreet Kaur 102, Jemimah Rodrigues 50; Sophie Ecclestone 1/28).

