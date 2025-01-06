Harmanpreet, Renuka rested, Smriti set to lead, as India announce 15-player squad for three ODIs against Ireland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : The women's selection committee announced the 15-player squad for India's upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland on Monday, the BCCI informed.

The three ODIs will all take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star pacer Renuka Singh Thakur have been rested for the series. In Harmanpreet's absence, Smriti Mandhana will lead the side, and Deepti Sharma will act as the southpaw's deputy in the series.

"The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match IDFC FIRST Bank ODI home series against Ireland women. The Three ODIs will take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot," BCCI said in a statement.

Mandhana will look to continue to build on her stunning form after enjoying a remarkable run against the West Indies in both T20Is and the ODIs last month.

She ended the T20Is as the leading run-scorer, amassing 193 runs to her name at an average of 64.33 while striking at 159.50. In the ODIs, she was the second-highest run-scorer after her compatriot Harleen Deol. He garnered 148 runs at an average of 49.33 with a strike rate of 88.10.

Harleen, who returned to the India squad after almost a year, will look to continue her fiery form. She marked her return on a high note and slammed her maiden ODI hundred against the West Indies.

India's recent form in the 50-over format has been sensational. In their previous outing in the format, the Indian women's team emerged victorious against the West Indies, sweeping the series with a 3-0 win in late December.

The ODI series will kick off on January 10, the second match will be played on January 12, and the series will conclude on January 15.

India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare.

