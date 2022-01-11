Harry Brook added to England squad for upcoming T20Is against West Indies

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that Harry Brook has been added to the men's squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies in Barbados.

"The Yorkshire right-hander has been called up as batting cover for Sam Billings after he was included in the squad for the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart. Billings remains a part of the 17-player squad for the West Indies IT20s," read an official statement.

Brook has spent the winter in Australia with the England Lions and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. He is set to return to the UK before flying to Barbados.

Anthony McGrath (batting coach), Alan Richardson (pace bowling coach), and Paul Tweddle (fielding and wicketkeeper coach) on Tuesday were appointed to the England Men's coaching team for the upcoming T20I away series to West Indies.

The trio was appointed for the five-match series, which begins in Barbados on January 22, following an open recruitment and interview process.

Paul Collingwood has previously been confirmed as Head Coach for the tour with Marcus Trescothick an Assistant Coach.

McGrath and Richardson were a part of the England Men's coaching set-up during the summer for the Royal London Series victory over Pakistan, while Tweddle joins the team for the first time.

The squad is due to fly to Barbados on Saturday. The five-match series will be played in Barbados from January 22-30.

( With inputs from ANI )

