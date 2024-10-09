Harry Brook completes 3,000 international runs

Multan [Pakistan], October 9 : England player Harry Brook has achieved a significant milestone in his cricketing career as he completed 3,000 international runs.

In 78 international matches and 83 innings, Brook has accumulated 3,125 runs at an impressive average of 44.64. His record includes seven centuries and 17 fifties, highlighting his consistency and skill across formats.

In Test cricket, Brook has played 19 matches, scoring 1,699 runs at an exceptional average of 58.58. He has hit six centuries and nine fifties in 31 innings, with his highest score being 186. His performances in ODIs are also commendable, with 20 matches under his belt, where he has scored 719 runs at an average of 39.94, including a century and five fifties. His best ODI score is an unbeaten 110.

Brook's prowess in T20Is is noteworthy as well; he has participated in 39 matches, scoring 707 runs at an average of 30.73 and a remarkable strike rate of over 146. He has recorded three fifties, with his highest score being 81*.

Notably, Brook has joined the ranks of India's Mohinder Amarnath and Sri Lanka's Aravinda da Silva as a player with the most joint-centuries as an overseas player in Pakistan, achieving this milestone with his fourth century in just six innings in the country. In his four matches and six innings played in Pakistan, Brook has amassed 609 runs at an extraordinary average of 121.80, including four tons and a fifty, with a best score of 153.

Brook has made history as the first batter to score a century in four consecutive Tests on Pakistani soil, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable player in international cricket. His remarkable achievements at such an early stage of his career indicate a bright future ahead.

England is currently playing Pakistan in Multan, where star England batter Joe Root ended the third day of first Test against Pakistan. He is just seven runs short of becoming the first player from his country to reach the 20,000-run mark in international cricket.

At the end of day's play, Root was unbeaten at 176* in 277 balls, with 12 fours. His runs came at a strike rate of over 63.

In 350 international matches, Root has so far made 19,993 runs at an average of 49.12, with 51 centuries and 108 half-centuries.The day was record-breaking nonetheless for Root as he surpassed compatriot and former captain Alastair Cook to become the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket. He also went past Cook to become the fifth-highest run-scorer of all time.

In 147 Tests, Root has scored 12,578 runs at an average of 51.33. He has scored 35 Test centuries and 64 fifties. His best score is 254. He has gone past Cook's tally of 12,472 runs made in 161 Tests. Cook has scored 33 Test centuries and Root went past this record during the Test series against Sri Lanka last month.

Root has gone past legends such as Younis Khan (Pakistan), Sunil Gavaskar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies) and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), who had 34 Test tons each, to become sixth-highest century-maker in Tests.

The leading-run-getter and century-maker in Tests is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests with 51 centuries. Root is steadily climbing the ladder to break the record.In this innings, Root also became the first-ever player to reach 5,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship since it was introduced as a league-styled competition in the 2019-2021 cycle. In 59 WTC matches, Root has made 5,149 runs at an average of 53.08, with 17 centuries and 20 fifties in 107 innings. His best score is 228.

Root is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 1,574 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 60.53, with six centuries and six fifties each in 30 innings. His best score is 176*.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Centuries from skipper Shan Masood (151 in 177 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (102 in 184 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and a fine fifty from Saud Shakeel (82 in 177 balls, with eight fours) powered Pakistan to 556 all out.

Spinner Jack Leach (3/160) and pacers Brydon Carse (2/74) and Gus Atkinson (2/99) were among the wicket takers for England.In their first innings, England were helped by half-centuries from Zak Crawley (78 in 85 balls, with 13 fours) and Ben Duckett (84 in 75 balls, with 11 fours).

Following their dismissal, Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141* in 173 balls, with 12 fours and a six) looted runs against an ineffective Pakistan attack and reached 492/3 at the end of day three, trailing by just 64 runs. The duo have stitched 243-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

