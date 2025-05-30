Harry Brook crosses 4000 international runs, enters England's top 50 scorers list

Birmingham [UK], May 30 : Harry Brook continues to rise rapidly in the international cricketing arena, marking another significant milestone in his burgeoning career. The 26-year-old completed 4,000 international runs during the first ODI against the West Indies in Birmingham, becoming the 49th highest run-scorer for England across formats.

Brook contributed a composed 58 off 45 deliveries in the match, laced with five boundaries and three sixes, helping England to a comprehensive win in his debut outing as white-ball captain. His performance underscored both his leadership credentials and his value as a dependable middle-order batter.

Since making his international debut, Brook has played 96 matches and amassed 4,011 runs at an impressive average of 43.12. He already boasts 9 international centuries and 21 half-centuries, and his overall strike rate of 99.47 highlights his attacking instincts and ability to control the tempo across formats.

Brook's strongest impact so far has come in Test cricket. In just 25 Tests, he has racked up 2,339 runs at a stellar average of 58.47, including eight centuries and eleven fifties. His career-best score of 317 further underlines his capability to play long, match-defining innings.

In the ODI format, Brook has featured in 27 matches and scored 874 runs. In T20Is, he has accumulated 798 runs from 44 games, demonstrating his flexibility and adaptability across the formats.

England got their home summer off to an excellent start at Edgbaston as they cruised to an impressive 238-run triumph over the Caribbean side in what was Brook's first game in charge as white-ball skipper.

While tougher tests will await England before the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2027, the showing against the West Indies was much improved from what the side has shown in recent times.

England failed to make it out of the group stages of the most recent 50-over World Cup in India and went winless at the ICC Champions Trophy at the start of this year, while the team haven't even won a bilateral ODI series since they snuck past Ireland 1-0 in September 2023.

Brook has instilled new life into England's white-ball outfit since he took the captaincy reins from long-time skipper Jos Buttler.

