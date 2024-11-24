Harry Brook Sold to DC (Delhi Capitals) for Rs 6.25 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

English batter Harry Brook was sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The 25-year-old, known for his explosive batting, was a sought-after player despite an inconsistent IPL career so far.

What a start after the break! 👌@DelhiCapitals acquire Harry Book for INR 6.25 Crore! 🔥#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

Brook made his IPL debut in 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he impressed with a stunning century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. However, his performances after that knock were underwhelming, and SRH decided to part ways with him ahead of the 2024 season after acquiring him for ₹13.25 crore the previous year.

Delhi Capitals secured the batter for ₹4 crore in 2024, but Brook did not feature in the tournament due to personal reasons. Despite his mixed IPL record, many franchises remain optimistic about Brook's potential, citing his ability to be a game-changer when in form.

Brook’s versatility and leadership qualities, having captained England at the international level, make him an exciting prospect for any team. With his youth and talent, he could prove to be a long-term asset for Delhi Capitals.