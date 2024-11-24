Harshal Patel Sold to SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) for Rs 8 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Indian pacer Harshal Patel was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹8 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Patel, who has been a standout performer in recent seasons, brings his valuable experience and wicket-taking ability to the Sunrisers’ squad.

Patel began his IPL career in 2012 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but gained widespread recognition in 2021 when he rejoined RCB and claimed 32 wickets, earning the prestigious Purple Cap for most wickets in the season. He continued his strong performances in 2024 while playing for Punjab Kings, taking 24 wickets and again impressing with his bowling.

Despite his impressive numbers, Punjab Kings opted to release Patel ahead of the 2025 auction, making him a free agent. His consistent wicket-taking ability, particularly in the death overs, made him a valuable asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who secured him for a significant amount.