Harshal Pathak appointed as head coach of Nepal women's

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 16 : India's Harshal Pathak has been appointed as the head coach of Nepal women's national cricket team, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced Tuesday.

Pathak will lead the national women's team in the upcoming international tournaments and oversee player development and team preparation. The Cricket Association of Nepal expressed confidence that his appointment would strengthen the women's national side's performance.

Previously, Pathak served as coach of Thailand's men's cricket team. The CAN issued a call for applications for the position. Pathak will now coach the Nepali women's team, which will play the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifier from January 18 to February 1 on home ground.

Earlier this year, Nepal advanced to the global qualifier as the runner-up of the Asia Qualifier, held in Thailand in May. Thailand claimed the top spot, with Asia allocated two qualification slots, compared to just one for the Americas.

Chasing the UAE's 115-run target, Nepal reached the total in 19.2 overs, losing five wickets. Captain Indu Barma top-scored with 33 runs, guiding her team to victory and securing a place in the global qualifier with one match remaining.

Earlier, the UAE posted 114 for 7 in 20 overs after being put to bat first. Esha Rohit Oza made 39, while Theertha Satish scored 21, Heena Hotchandani 20, and Lavanya Keny added 12.

Manisha Upadhyay starred with the ball for Nepal, taking four wickets for 20 runs in her four overs. Kabita Kunwar picked up two wickets, and Rajmati Airee claimed one. With this crucial five-wicket win, Nepal have progressed regardless of the outcome of their remaining match against Thailand. The UAE, having lost both its Super Three games, are eliminated.

Thailand confirmed their place in the global qualifier earlier on Sunday by defeating the UAE by 54 runs, taking their tally to eight points.

