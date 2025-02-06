Harshit Rana becomes first Indian bowler to pick three wickets across formats on debut

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : During the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, Indian right-arm seamer Harshit Rana became the first Indiam bowler to take 3+ wicket on his debut innings across each of the three formats.

Harshit finished off his first ODI innings with three wickets in seven overs where he conceded53 runs in his spell of seven overs where he bowled one maiden over too.

With this spell, the speedster achieved the landmark and became the first Indian to do so.

The fast bowler didn't have a good start to his ODI career as England wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt smashed 26 runs in his third over of the spell after which he was removed from the spell as he gave away 37 runs in his first three overs,

But later, the cricketer made a comeback and snapped three wickets and bowled a maiden over in the remaining four overs of his spell and finished his spell with 7-1-53-3.

Earlier last month, Harshit Rana came in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Harshit finished his spell with a figures of 4-0-33-3.

Harshit Rana made his Test debut during the opening Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia at Perth where he snapped three wickets and gave away 48 runs.

The fast bowler has played two Tests and a sole T20I for India. In two Tests, he has four wickets at an average of 50.75, with best figures of 3/48. In a solitary T20I appearance against England, he took three wickets at an average of 11.00, ending the match with figures of 3/33. In 14 List-A matches, Harshit has taken 22 wickets at an average of 23.45, with best figures of 4/17.

The 23-year-old's T20I debut became a hot topic for debate for fans and former cricketers in the fourth T20I. He came on as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube and delivered a match-winning spell. The decision certainly triggered England fans, and captain Jos Buttler didn't hide away his dissatisfaction after the game.

Recapping the first innings of the Nagpur ODI, England won the toss and elected to bat first.

Openers Phil Salt (43 in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ben Duckett (32 in 29 balls, with six fours) gave England a fine start with an explosive 75-run opening stand. After England stumbled to 111/4, with experienced Joe Root (19 in 31 balls, with a four) in the pavillion, skipper Jos Buttler (52 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Jacob Bethell had a 59-run stand.

After Buttler was dismissed, Bethell reached his half-century, scoring 51 in 64 balls, with three fours and a six. A cameo from Jofra Archer (21* in 18 balls, with three fours and a six) took England to 248 in 47.4 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit Rana (3/53) were top wicket takers for India. Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav got a wicket each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor