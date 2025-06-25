Harshit Rana Released From Indian Test Squad Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Fast bowler Harshit Rana has been released from the Indian Test squad ahead of the second match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The second Test is scheduled to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. “India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been released from the Test squad ahead of the second game of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, for which the team has travelled to Birmingham. Rana is now on his way back to India from Leeds itself,” Sources told IANS. The decision comes after India’s defeat in the series opener at Headingley in Leeds.

India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been released from the Test squad ahead of the second game of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, for which the team has travelled to Birmingham. Rana is now on his way back to India from Leeds itself: Sources told IANS pic.twitter.com/csVa0PP4yh — IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2025

Rana had been part of the Indian contingent in England as a standby for injured players. Earlier this year, he featured in the India A squad for two unofficial Tests against England Lions and also played in an intra-squad game at Beckenham. In his only appearance for India A against the England Lions at Canterbury last month, he recorded bowling figures of one for 99 and scored 16 runs.

The 22-year-old made his international debut during the Australia tour and played two Tests, in which he took four wickets. He was not included in the initial squad for the England series.

Rana’s selection for the national side came on the back of a successful IPL 2024 campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders, where India head coach Gautam Gambhir served as mentor.

India Squad for England Test Series

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.