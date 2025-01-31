Harshit Rana replaces Shivam Dube as concussion substitute during 4th T20I between India, England

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : Right-arm seamer Harshit Rana came in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Harshit Rana picked his maiden wicket in the shortest format of the game as he dismissed Liam Livingstone in the 12th over of the innings. Livingstone went back to the pavilion after scoring just nine runs off 13 balls.

In his second over, the right-arm seamer conceded 18 runs in his over where he was slammed for two sixes and a four by the vice-captain and right-hand batter Harry Brook.

The 23-year-old player took his second T20I wicket on his debut in the third over as he dismissed the left-hand batter, Jacob Bethell, who went back to the dressing room after scoring just six runs from nine balls.

In his last over of the spell, the fast bowler gave away just six runs and took the wicket of Jamie Overton on the last ball of his spell. The speedster finished his spell with a figures of 4-0-33-3.

Before going back to the dugout, Shivam Dube (53 runs from 34 balls, 7 fours and 2 sixes) put up a show and smashed his fifty in the 19th over.

Earlier in the day, the Three Lions captain Jos Buttler won the first toss in the series and decided to put India to bat.

Among the notable changes in the Indian team lineup, Washington Sundar made way for Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh returned to playing XI in place of Mohammed Shami, and Rinku Singh came in place of Dhruv Jurel.

For England, Mark Wood was replaced by Saqib Mahmood, and Jamie Smith had to make way for Jacob Bethell.

Batting first, the Men in Blue hammered 181 runs with the loss of 9 wickets.

For the hosts, Hardik Pandya (53 runs from 30 balls, 4 fours and 4 sixes) displayed a stupendous performance and slammed his half-century in the 18th over.

Along with Hardik, Shivam Dube (53 runs from 34 balls, 7 fours and 2 sixes) also put up a show and smashed his fifty in the 19th over.

The series is perfectly poised at 2-1 after England scripted a remarkable comeback in Rajkot with a 26-run win. If India secures victory in the fourth game, the visiting party will lose the opportunity to secure a series win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor